By CBS13 Staff
WOODLAND (CBS13) – Woodland police arrested a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and being in possession of meth.

Just before midnight last night, a Woodland police officer was in the area of the 7-11 convenience store on Cottonwood Street when he made contact with a man inside of a red Jeep Cherokee, according to a Woodland Police Department statement on Facebook.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Yuba City Resident Rusty Johnson.

The officer says Johnson said some things that he thought sounded suspicious, and as Johnson was leaving, the officer ran the license plate of the vehicle and discovered it was stolen out of Chico.

The officer stopped Johnson and took him into custody on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

A search of Johnson’s property also turned up a large amount of methamphetamine.

Johnson was later booked into the Yolo County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license.