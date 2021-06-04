CERES (CBS13) – A Ceres man convicted of fatally shooting his mother in the head over a video game was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.
Matthew Douglas Nicholson, 32, pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm and admitted to a gun enhancement back on April 23, 2021.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Chief Says Year Of Civil Unrest, Anti-Police Movement Is A Wake-Up Call
The shooting happened on the night of January 11, 2018, at a home along the 1300 block of River Valley Circle in the city of Ceres.READ MORE: Disney’s Avengers Campus At California Adventure Officially Opens Gates To Fans
Ceres police responded after receiving reports of a woman who had been shot by her son. Lydia Nicholson was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her head, and her husband told police their son had become enraged over a video game and threatened to kill both of them.
According to District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Matthew Nicholson grabbed a revolver, fired one shot in the ceiling and one in the wall before pointing the gun at his mother and pulling the trigger. He then turned the gun on his father but didn’t fire. Authorities said he handed the gun to his father then left to Riverbank, where he was arrested shortly thereafter.MORE NEWS: Poll: Do You Agree With California’s Decision On Masks In The Workplace?
Lydia Nicholson was pronounced dead at the hospital.