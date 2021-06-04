COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters are mopping up after a vegetation fire burned close to an apartment complex in Fairfield.

The fire burned an area of 100 feet by 100 feet in the 1300 block of Crowley Lane., according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department.

No property was damaged in the blaze, say firefighters.

Firefighters are asking that people avoid the area.

No further details have been released.

