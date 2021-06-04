New in the Neighborhood: Sac City Stems
Grand Opening Saturday, June 5th, 11-5pm
http://www.stemssacramento.com
Garden Tour
Saturday, June 5th, 10-5
Sunday, June 6th, 11-4
Tickets: $30 Adults; $10 Children 12 & Under
http://www.assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills
Brazilian Food
2606 Gateway Oaks Dr. #140/150
Sacramento
http://www.FogodeMinas.com
Acne Awareness Month
Surface by Liz
@surfacebyliz
Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy
http://www.thetoyguy.com
http://www.facebook.com/thetoyguyofficial
Job Fair
Today 2pm – 4pm
Westfield Galleria at Roseville
1173 Galleria Blvd.
Roseville
Located Level 1, near Louis Vuitton
http://www.westfield.com/galleriaatroseville
Rescate Book Signing
Book: Hope Among Us: Stories of Three Young Breast Cancer Survivors
Website: hopeamongusbook.com
Facebook:@HopeAmongUsBook
Easter Seals Tourney
http://www.easterseals.com/superior-ca/
http://www.roundup.app/p/eastersealssup
Facebook: Easter Seals Superior CA
Get involved: (916) 485-6711
Drea’s Kitchen
Instagram: dreas.kitchen209
Facebook: Drea’s Kitchen
Email: dreas.kitchen209@gmail.com
Phone: (209) 284-7076
Paint Sac Pink
Social Media: @Paintsacramentopink
On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
http://www.paintsacramentopink.org
Today’s event: 10-11 a.m. at the Palladio in Folsom
http://www.paintsacramentopink.org