MODESTO (CBS13) – The family of Riverbank teen Xander Mann, who was killed by a deputy following a chase on May 18, filed a claim against Stanislaus County saying the chase wasn’t necessary.
Attorney Mark Merin said a hirribly botched traffic stop caused the teen's death. Merin expects Stanislaus County to reject the claim, after which he said a federal lawsuit will be filed by the family for alleged negligence, wrongful death, excessive use of force and violation of civil rights.
The claim says the deputy should have called off the 20-minute chase and that he was never in any danger.
Bodycam video released by the sheriff's office last week shows Mann, 16, speeding away from a traffic stop up until CPR was performed on him after the shooting. He died later on in the week at the hospital
The footage shows several officers converging on the vehicle after it crashed into a pole once Mann was shot. There were reportedly four other teenagers in the car at the time of the shooting. Two others were shot.
The sheriff's office also claimed Mann attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon.
According to Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse, due to the rapid nature of the unfolding events, Deputy Gerardo Zazueta was not able to activate his body camera during this time.