SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Pet food producer Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a recall of certain dog food products because of the potential of the food to be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses, injuries, or complaints have been reported so far. The announcement came after the potential for contamination was brought to light after the distributor was informed by Minnesota Department of Agriculture that a routine sample of 5 lbs. Sprout Sporting Dog Food product was collected and tested positive for Salmonella, the FDA reports.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has consumed a recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products include:

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20 in 16- and 40-pound bags

Sportsman’s Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food in 40-pound bags

FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food in 50-pound bags

Sprout Sporting Dog Food in 5-pound and 40-pound bags

There are no other Sportsman’s Pride®, Sprout, Intimidator®, or FRM® Gold Select products or other lot codes of these products affected by this recall.

For more details about the recall, click here.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.