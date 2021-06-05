STOCKTON (CBS13) – Four teens are facing weapons charges after being arrested in Stockton, police said on Saturday.
According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call on Nightingale Court at around 7 p.m. on Friday night.
The teens, who were all male, were reportedly located at the scene with three loaded firearms. See photos below.
Stockton police said the teens’ ages ranged from 17 to just 14 years old.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was shot.
No further information was available.