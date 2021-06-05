PINE GROVE (CBS13) – Two dogs, including one that had recently given birth to four puppies, were found abandoned this week outside a residence in Pine Grove, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded at around 10:40 a.m. Friday to assist Animal Control with seizing the dogs at a residence along Spurlock Lane.
Both dogs were said to have looked malnourished and one of them was discovered to have given birth recently and was still nursing. The sheriff's office said Animal Control had attempted several times to contact the resident of the home but got no response. The puppies were also believed to have been inside the home.
After numerous failed attempts to reach the resident, a search warrant was obtained about six hours later and deputies located the four puppies inside. See photos of two of them below.
The puppies were released to Animal Control and later reunited with their mother.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.