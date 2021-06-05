COMING BACK:
CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Menu
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Prosthetic Leg Found In American River, Returned To Owner
Watches, phones and jewelry are among the things the American River Lost and Found divers are used to stumbling upon – but some dives reveal rare discoveries.
3 hours ago
Black Business Owner Target Of Sacramento Hate Crime
Sacramento police are investigating a business break-in as a hate crime after the suspect allegedly went on a racist rant targeting a black business owner in Old Sacramento.
3 hours ago
Sac State Police Officer Attacked
The university police department on Friday night confirmed a campus officer was surrounded and attacked by a group of people.
3 hours ago
News
News Sections
All News
Local News
Sacramento
Stockton
California
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Consumer
Only on CBS13
CBS13 Investigates
Learning Curve
Call Kurtis
Latest Headlines
'Direct Threat To Public Safety': Gov. Newsom Condemns US Judge's Overturning Of California’s Ban On Assault Weapons
A federal judge Friday overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.
'Thought He Might Kill Me': Black Business Owner Target Of Sacramento Hate Crime
Sacramento police are investigating a business break-in as a hate crime after the suspect allegedly went on a racist rant targeting a black business owner in Old Sacramento.
Lost And Found: American River Divers Reunite Man With Lost Prosthetic Leg
Watches, phones and jewelry are among the things the American River Lost and Found divers are used to stumbling upon – but some dives reveal rare discoveries. Earlier this week, Karl Bly and Matt Spruitenburg came across a prosthetic leg.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Evening Weather - 6/4/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
8 hours ago
Noon Forecast - 6/4/21
Jordan Segundo has the latest forecast for the Sacramento area.
13 hours ago
Morning Forecast - 6/4/21
Dina has your latest forecast for the Sacramento region.
18 hours ago
Evening Weather - 6/3/21
Dave Bender has your weather update!
1 day ago
Sports
Sports Sections
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Latest Sports Headlines
Belmont Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Rombauer Repeat Against A Tough Field?
Belmont Stakes is set for early Saturday evening, with Essential Quality as the favorite but Rombauer looking for another win.
Stream The Memorial Tournament
Watch the Memorial Tournament live from Muirfield Village.
San Francisco 49ers Center Weston Richburg Retires
San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg has retired after a knee injury derailed his career.
Memorial Tournament Preview: Muirfield Village 'Produces Great Champions On A Spectacular Stage,' Says CBS Sports' Jim Nantz
A strong Memorial Tournament field will be seeing the once-familiar course at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the first time since the major renovations.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Kennedy Center Honors: Star-Studded Group Of Performers Set To Salute This Year's Honorees On June 6 On CBS
The annual Kennedy Center Honors are set to air this Sunday on CBS with a packed list of tribute performers.
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch, Stream 'Bragging Rights' Pay-Per-View
Showtime Sports has all the action live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match.
Marco Andretti & Tony Kanaan On Superstar Racing Series: 'It's Totally Cool, Something That I've Never Done'
The two IndyCar veterans are among a wide array of drivers gearing up for the inaugural season of the new series.
'It's A Multi-Generational Show': Courtney Nichole On Season 2 Of BET's 'Assisted Living'
The star of "Assisted Living" on BET previews season two and shares what it is like to work with Tyler Perry.
'These Shows Established A New Vision Of America': David Kamp On Book 'Sunny Days,' 'Sesame Street' & 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
Author David Kamp explains in his new book how shows like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" changed the fabric of American culture.
'It Was Like Snooki Never Left': Vinny Guadagnino & Angelina Pivarnick On MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'
Vinny & Angelina preview a brand new season of MTV's hit show "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" and share what it was like to have Snooki back in the mix.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
CBS13 PM News Update - 6/4/21
The latest in news and weather.
2 hours ago
Prosthetic Leg Found In American River, Returned To Owner
Watches, phones and jewelry are among the things the American River Lost and Found divers are used to stumbling upon – but some dives reveal rare discoveries.
3 hours ago
Black Business Owner Target Of Sacramento Hate Crime
Sacramento police are investigating a business break-in as a hate crime after the suspect allegedly went on a racist rant targeting a black business owner in Old Sacramento.
3 hours ago
Sac State Police Officer Attacked
The university police department on Friday night confirmed a campus officer was surrounded and attacked by a group of people.
3 hours ago
Dog Sculpture Stolen From Outside Sacramento Restaurant
This is no ordinary pooch – it's a hand-crafted steel statue that can't be replicated.
3 hours ago
More
CBS13 News Team
Send Weather Photos
Send a News Tip
Contests
Links & Numbers On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
About Us
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
CBS13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
01:37 AM
Comics Unleashed
02:07 AM
Paid Program
02:34 AM
Paid Program
03:00 AM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
03:30 AM
Cars.TV
View All Programs
Click Here to Watch!
June 5, 2021 at 12:30 am