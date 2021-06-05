COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An early morning house fire in North Sacramento claimed the life of a man in his 50s on Saturday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews were called to granny flat in the 1900 block of Iris Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they faced heavy flames coming from the property.

According to the Sacramento Fire department, the man was found with obvious burn injuries but did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a coroner is working to determine the exact cause of the man’s death.