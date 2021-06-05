STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities eradicated nearly $100 million worth of marijuana from several illegal grows throughout Stanislaus County.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the operation resulted in 74,088 plants destroyed from 34 grows. That included 39,883 fully budded plants, and more than 1,687 pounds of fully processed plants.READ MORE: Crash Cleared, Lanes Of Highway 50 Back Open Near 39th Street In Sacramento
Authorities also seized 46 guns, $172,347 in cash and either arrested or cited 83 people.
“Locations of illegal cultivation of marijuana are the targets of violent, take-over style home invasions where people are armed with weapons,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Shootings, robberies, aggravated assaults, kidnappings and burglaries are some of the unintended victimization consequences for those trying to profit from the sales of black-market marijuana.”READ MORE: 1 Person Arrested After CHP Vehicle Hit With Gunfire In Lodi
The operation occurred between May 31 and June 4. The sheriff’s office said power was shut off at 26 places, 16 code enforcement referrals were made and 13 warrants resulted in child or adult protective services referrals due to unsafe living conditions and child endangerment.
Agencies that assisted in the operation are the Bureau of Cannabis Control, Stanislaus County Public Works and Animal Services, Turlock and Modesto Irrigation Districts, Riverbank, Patterson and Stanislaus County Code Enforcement, Pacific Gas and Electric, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations, Air Support and SWAT, Fusion Center Crime Analyst/Statistical tracking team, Stanislaus Regional 911 communications center, and Waterford, Patterson, Hughson and Riverbank Police Services.MORE NEWS: California Water District Wins Prize For Best Tasting Tap Water In US
“These types of illicit marijuana grows are one of the higher frequency community complaints which are routinely and anonymously received from our residents,” the sheriff’s office said. “We could not have successfully completed this large-scale, complex operation without all the agencies involved.”