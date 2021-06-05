SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Demonstrators in Sacramento gathered for separate rallies at the California State Capitol on Saturday.
One group gathered to mark what would have been Breonna Taylor's 28th birthday. Taylor, a black woman, was killed at her home by Louisville police in March 2020 during a botched drug investigation.
Taylor’s death sparked several protests across the united states against police brutality and racism.
"There has still not been justice, and I am here to protect the black women that are here because I want to show solidarity," said Shagoofa Khan, who attended Taylor's vigil. "And I want to show that we are still going to continue to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor."
Another group gathered nearby for a Justice For Ashli Babbitt rally. Babbitt was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol police during the insurgency by Trump supporters on January 6.
Sacramento police say about 20 people between the two groups clashed, but officers quickly separated them.
There were no reported injuries and no one was arrested.