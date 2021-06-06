STOCKTON (CBS13) – Six people were shot in four separate shootings in Stockton from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, police said. All four shootings occurred within eight hours.

According to the Stockton Police Department, five of the victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries. A sixth victim was said to have been shot multiple times, but the severity of their injuries was not made available.

Three of the victims were injured in two shootings that happened in the Bear Creek District.

The first happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday along Mariners Drive. Both victims, men ages 29 and 27, were dropped off at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but police said they were expected to survive.

The second shooting in the Bear Creek District happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday along West Ponce De Leon. A man, 28, and woman, 25, were exiting their car when an unknown suspect shot at them several times before fleeing, investigators said. The woman was uninjured but the man was shot in the wrist and is expected to recover.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, two more men, 22 and 38, were hit after a suspect fired several shots at them in the area of Yellowstone Avenue and Burkett Avenue in the Park District. According to Stockton police, both of these victims are also expected to recover.

A fourth shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the Seaport District near South Center Street and West First Street. Stockton police said officers found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but it his condition remains unknown. Police also said the suspect carjacked the victim.

The suspect in the Seaport District shooting is believed to be connected to a failed carjacking attempt that resulted in a woman’s death in the rural Stanislaus County town of Westley. Tierra Davis, 18, was arrested for that incident and Stockton police said they are looking into her possible connection to the Seaport District shooting. Both crimes occurred less than an hour apart in areas along Interstate 5 in each city.

There was no available suspect information for the other three Stockton shootings. Investigators also said there is no indication that any of the Stockton shootings are connected.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the shootings is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.