STOCKTON (CBS13) – A suspect armed with a knife was arrested for arson after allegedly lighting the rooftop of an unoccupied building on fire, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.
Nicholas Devorss, 38, faces additional charges of vandalism, trespassing and resisting arrest,
According to Stockton police, Devorss refused to comply with officers’ commands and even asked them to shoot him. A K9 was eventually brought in to detain him.
Stockton police said they received reports just before 6 p.m. of a knife-wielding suspect on top of the burning building along Quail Lakes Drive.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but Devorss remained on the roof and also armed with a screwdriver.
An officer fired a bean bag shotgun at Devorss, causing him to drop the knife. Though, police said he still refused to come down from the building.
After continued resistance, police then decided to release a K9 officer to apprehend Devorss.
The Stockton Police Department said Devorss was medically cleared prior to being booked into jail.