FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Concord man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing multiple shots at a car on the freeway in Fairfield over the weekend, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
Daryl Thornton, 47, was booked into the Solano County Jail where he faces additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Investigators said the right side of the victims' vehicle was hit by three bullets, but no one was injured. The shooting happened Saturday just after 9:30 a.m. along I-680 near Gold Hill Road.
The sheriff's office said the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division assisted with the investigation and was able to identify a suspect vehicle, which led them to Thornton.
Thornton was arrested without incident.