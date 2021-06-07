COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Highway 50, Sacramento News, Traffic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An ambulance and a box truck were involved in a crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento that led to very slow traffic flow in both directions Monday morning.

The crash happened on westbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard. A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson tells CBS13 that an ambulance was also involved in the crash. They say they don’t know if there was a patient inside the ambulance at the time.

A total of five people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is once again flowing in both directions.

