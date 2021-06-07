OROVILLE (CBS13) – A man arrested on Monday is accused of robbing a store he used to work at and assaulting an employee with an aluminum baseball bat, the Oroville Police Department announced.
Authorities said 35-year-old Thomas Ray Bauguess, III, entered a Food Express on Montgomery Street at around 1 a.m. on May 24 demanding money and gas from the clerk. The clerk recognized Bauguess, refusing his demands and asking him to leave.
Instead of leaving, Bauguess reportedly grabbed a baseball bat and hit the clerk with it multiple times. Oroville police said Bauguess then grabbed $700 from the register and left in a dark-colored vehicle before police got to the scene.
Two weeks later on Monday, June 7, an arrest warrant was obtained for Bauguess, who was taken into custody within hours in the area of River Bend Park, police said.
Bauguess was booked into the Butte County Jail on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $80,000 bail.