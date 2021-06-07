ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man pulled over for a traffic violation left several officers with minor injuries during an arrest in Roseville, police said on Monday.
According to the Roseville Police Department, shortly before noon, an officer saw the driver nearly hit two other vehicles while committing a traffic violation.
A traffic stop was initiated at Washington and Junction boulevards. At this time, the driver allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the officer in an aggressive manner while refusing commands, Roseville police said.
The officer called additional units to the scene for assistance, and while they tried to detain the man, he reportedly began punching the officers while trying to get away from them.
Roseville police were eventually able to apprehend the man, who needed to be transported to the hospital. The department said several officers were injured in the struggle, but injuries were minor. Details on the suspect’s injuries were not released.
According to the police department, the man was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found to have had a misdemeanor warrant for drug possession.
The driver faces several charges, including felony assault on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, in addition to drug charges and the traffic violation.
His identity was not released.