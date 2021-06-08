CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Just weeks away from the Fourth of July, Calaveras County has banned the use of fireworks for five months due to increasingly dry conditions as summer and the peak of fire season approaches, a county supervisor confirmed to CBS13 on Tuesday.
According to District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper, the ban will go into effect immediately and the use and sale of all fireworks will be prohibited within the county limits.
Despite this, Stopper confirmed that the ban will not impact larger fireworks shows in the county.
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided on the ban, which will expire in November.
The county's decision comes as California's wildfire season is well underway and the state is ravaged by drought conditions. Several fires have continued to pop up in and around the Greater Sacramento region.
Stopper said the large number of fires already experienced was a key factor in the county’s decision.