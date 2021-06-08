COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Filed Under:Beale AFB, grassfire, Yuba County

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – A fast-moving grass fire in Wheatland is prompting evacuations at Beale AFB.

4:50 p.m. Update – Cal Fire said the fire has now burned 500 acres and was at 10% containment.

READ MORE: Battle In Citrus Heights Over Nuisance Neighbor; Alleged Drug Activity Returns After Police Raid

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said the Waldo Junction area has been updated to an evacuation warning status. Also, there is a hard road closure in place at Chuck Yeager and Waldo Road. Cal Fire said the wind-driven fire is being pushed north toward Chuck Yeager Road.

Additionally, the sheriff’s department said livestock and other large animals can be taken to the Yuba County Posse arena at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley. Crews will be on hand for assistance.

4:00 p.m. Update – Officials said the fire, which started just after 2 p.m., has burned 400 acres and was at zero containment. Multiple air resource units have been called in for assistance.

3:26 p.m. Update – Cal Fire said the Intanko Fire is 300 acres in size. One home has been destroyed and multiple other structures are threatened.

READ MORE: Nevada City Paints Over Street Mural Adored By Store Owners That Wasn't Permitted

Additionally, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said a temporary evacuation center was set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C St. for those affected by the fire.

(credit: Cal Fire)

3:08 p.m. Update – The base put out an alert saying that a fire was on the base and that all housing residents east of the East Geryanna in base housing need to evacuate right away and head toward the base gym.

The areas under evacuation warning and advisories are along Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, and Wichita Way in Wheatland, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies are going door to door.

The fire is pushing toward Beale AFB and Waldo Junction.

MORE NEWS: Tower Bridge Dinner Chefs An Example Of Resilience We've Come To Know Amid Pandemic

This is a developing story.