SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) –  Fire department investigators are looking into what caused a two-alarm fire at a South Sacramento duplex.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday on 24th Street and 52nd Avenue.

Sacramento firefighters say it appears the fire started in the upstairs unit of the duplex, then spread into the attic.

No one was injured in the blaze.

