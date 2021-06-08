COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
DUNNIGAN (CBS13) – A man who was charged with murder in Southern California was recently arrested in Yolo County.

Last Wednesday, Yolo Sheriff Office detectives were contacted by investigators from the Whittier Police Department about a homicide that occurred in their area. They told deputies that Robert Puga, 23, of Norwalk, had been identified as a suspect in the homicide and was possibly in the Yolo County community of Dunnigan, according to a statement from police.

Yolo County sheriff’s detectives searched for Puga and eventually found him hiding behind a gas station on County Road 8, they say.

Puga was arrested for the Whittier Police murder warrant and booked into the Yolo County Jail. His bail is set at $3,070,000.

Whittier police say that on May 20, 2021, Puga shot two men. One of the men survived, but 25-year-old Brandon Santos of Pico Rivera died.