COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amador County, burglary

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A man is accused of walking into the home of someone he didn’t know and trying to steal property from the homeowner in Amador County.

On Monday night at 8:50 p.m., a man allegedly walked into a home on New York Ran Road in Amador County and started acting “erratically”, according to a statement on Facebook by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE: Silver Alert Issued For Missing Suisun City Man

(credit: Amador County Sheriff’s Office)

The homeowner, who is wheelchair-bound armed himself with a handgun and convinced the man to leave. He then called 9-1-1.

READ MORE: US Job Openings Surge To Record 9.3 Million In April

Deputies arrived and say they found Erik Willden, 40, of Stockton, wearing a cape and taking items from the homeowner’s garage. He was detained and eventually admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.

MORE NEWS: Fire Breaks Out At South Sacramento Duplex

Willden was arrested and booked into the Amador County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of burglary, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.