SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A silver alert has been issued for a man last seen Monday in Suisun City.
On June 7 at 6 p.m., Guy Taylor, 80, was reported missing. He was last seen driving away from his home to run errands. Suisun City police say he suffers medical issues that may cause him to become confused or disoriented.
His vehicle is described as a light blue 2013 Chevrolet Captive with a disabled CA plate: DP879YP.
Guy is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 215 pounds, with hazel eyes, and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a hat, glasses, dark blue polo shirt, jeans, and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information on Guy’s location is asked to call the Suisun City Police Department at (707) 421-7373.