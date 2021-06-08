YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in Yuba City after being found in possession of several stolen catalytic converters, the Sutter County Sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.
David Gilbert, 45, and Erin Gregg, 33, both from Yuba City, were booked into the Sutter County Jail where they both face charges of grand theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and drug-related charges.
See both mugshots below.
Investigators said five catalytic converters and parts of eight additional converters were located during a search of a property on the 700 block of Franklin Road. Gilbert and Gregg were arrested as a result of the search warrant.
The sheriff’s office said the two arrests came after a year of increasing catalytic converter thefts was experienced in the city. Information from prior thefts led detectives to identify Gilbert and Gregg as suspected catalytic converter thieves in early June.