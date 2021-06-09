SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The threat of fire is forcing Calaveras County to ban all fireworks until November.

The county is not taking any chances, stating they would rather be overly cautious in order to save people’s property and lives.

“It takes care of a pretty large portion of our budget,” said John Koskovich with Victory Outreach in Sacramento.

Koskovich can’t wait to get started on fireworks sales. It’s a large part of his church’s ministry and he knows the greater impact fireworks sales have on all groups and non-profits that fundraise the same way.

“It’s going to reach someone out there that’s hurting; it’s going to an organization that is actually impacting the community,” he said.

In an unprecedented move for Calaveras County, fireworks including ​those that are so-called “safe and sane” are now banned.

The new ruling goes into effect immediately in unincorporated Calaveras County until November 30.

District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper says the overly cautious move was necessary with increasingly dry conditions, heading into peak fire season.

So, could other counties follow? CBS13 reached out to Placer, Yolo, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Yuba, and Sutter counties and all stated they don’t plan on changing their current ordinances.

Some already don’t allow fireworks.

“The fireworks are a very huge part of our funding,” said Janine King.

With the 4th of July around the corner, Victory Outreach is ready for its annual fundraiser, thankful to be in Sacramento County where sales are allowed. Money earned they say goes a long way for its men’s recovery home.

“What we made in 2019 basically sustained the men’s recovery home for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 into 20121,” King said.

The new ordinance in Calaveras County still allows for sales in its only incorporated city, Angels Camp, in addition to public firework shows that are permitted.

​Stopper says he knows the impact the decision will have on several non-profits that rely on firework sales but the county hopes to make up for it.

“We aren’t saying no forever; we want to provide them an avenue to do their sales during new year’s possibly if we can provide that avenue,” he said.