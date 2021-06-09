SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With California fully reopening come June 15, health officials will be loosening their mask guidance for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Wednesday, California's Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly outlined the new guidelines that will be going into effect next week.
The guidelines mostly match the recommendations already put forth by the CDC.
Still, there will be several situations where masks will still be required, even for people who are fully vaccinated. People taking public transportation and everyone indoors at K-12 schools will still be required to wear masks, Ghaly said, among other situations.
Further, mask-wearing guidance remains in most of all public settings for people who are not vaccinated.
Along with the loosened guidance, Ghaly touched on some ways people may be required to show they are vaccinated. Individuals will be allowed to self-attest, however. But, businesses can also implement vaccine verification systems and also require all patrons to wear a mask.
Ghaly also said people who want to wear a mask cannot be denied entry by a business for wearing one.