CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – One person has died following a fire at a mobile home park in Citrus Heights.
The fire broke out at 6:40 p.m. on the exterior of a home at 180 Hemet Drive in Stonegate Mobile Home Estates. The fire then spread to the home, and then to two other structures, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department Captain Chris Vestal.
The body of one person was found dead where the fire started, Vestal said. The fire does not appear to have been the result of foul play.
No other injuries were reported.