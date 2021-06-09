COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Lake Tahoe, Meeks Fire

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) –  A fire is burning along Highway 89 on the west side of Lake Tahoe.

The so-called Meeks Fire has a slow to moderate rate of spread and is burning along Highway 89 near Rubicon Drive and Meeks Bay. Highway 89 is closed south of D.L. Bliss and north at 3 Ring Road, according to North Tahoe Fire Department.

TCalfire NEU and AEU units are responding to the fire. Crews are using both ground and air attacks.

No homes are immediately threatened. Evacuations are voluntary.

