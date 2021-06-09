MANTECA (CBS13) — A pair who allegedly admitted to being part of an organized retail crime group of thieves hitting Central Valley stores have been arrested in Manteca.
Manteca police say, back on May 13, loss prevention officers noticed a suspect loading up on merchandise at the local Burlington store. In total, police say the suspect gathered $1,035 worth of clothing and made his getaway through an emergency exit.

The suspect was seen getting into a van that was waiting near the exit, officers say.
The suspect was seen getting into a van that was waiting near the exit, officers say.
However, a detective with the police department's Organized Retail Crimes Unit was in the area already as part of his duties. He quickly pulled over the van as it was in the parking lot.
Officers soon discovered several baskets of stolen Burlington clothing inside the van.
Police say the suspects – identified as 27-year-old Ryan Fibrow and 52-year-old Michelle Blair (the getaway driver) – admitted to being part of an Organized Retail Crime group that had been hitting local retailers pretty much every day.
More than $600 worth of merchandise stolen from the Stockton Lowe's store was also discovered in the van, police say.
Fibrow and Blair, who are both Stockton residents, have been arrested and are facing felony charges. Police say Blair was also already on probation for shoplifting.