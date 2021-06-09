COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Filed Under:Chris Bobby Gnem, Marine Corps

(CBS13) – A Marine Corps general is off the job Wednesday, less than a year after nine servicemembers, including Stockton sailor Chris “Bobby” Gnem, were killed when their amphibious vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California.

Military officials say he failed to properly train marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before last summer’s exercise on the water.

Chris “Bobby” Gnem (credit: Instagram)

That accident, which is one of the deadliest for marines in recent years, killed nine troops when their seafaring tank sank off the Southern California coast.

Major General Robert Castellvi was suspended in April, and now, the former commanding general of the 1st Marine Division has officially been relieved from his position.

This development comes as the family of the victims demanded accountability. One of the victims was 22-year-old Chris “Bobby” Gnem, a Navy sailor from Stockton.

Gnem was a hospital corpsman who joined the Navy after graduating from Lincoln High School in 2016.

This will now go on Castellvi’s permanent record and be taken into consideration as to whether or not the marine corps will promote or retain him. This would usually prevent an officer from being promoted or even taking a role of responsibility for the care of troops.