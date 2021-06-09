COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) – Modesto has seen a drop in some kids of crime this year, authorities say.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the city is seeing double-digit declines in certain types of crime in 2021.

Auto thefts are down about 24 percent, compared to the same time last year, while burglaries are down 38 percent. The department says it’s also seeing a 10 percent reduction in homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

So what’s behind the drop. The Department credits community involvement and good, old-fashioned police work.