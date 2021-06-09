SANTA ROSA (AP/CBS13) – A man who had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard has been rescued.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the Santa Rosa winery discovered the trapped man on Tuesday.
The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.
"The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment," the statement said. "After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn't antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery."
The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.
The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.
Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.
