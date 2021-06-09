PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who was allegedly driving under the influence has been arrested after a deadly crash off Highway 70 in Plumas County.
California Highway Patrol says, around 8:30 a.m., an SUV crashed off the highway just east of C Road. Officers say 34-year-old Lacey Duval let 40-year-old Christopher Carlisle get behind the wheel of her SUV despite him being intoxicated and having a suspended license.READ MORE: 1 Killed In Crash Involving ACE Train, Street Sweeper Near Tracy
It appears the SUV was speeding when it came up to a sweeping left-hand curve. The vehicle went into the dirt shoulder, officers say, prompting Carlisle to turn aggressively to try and get back onto the road.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?
Instead, the SUV skidded out of control – crossing oncoming traffic before eventually going airborne. It then crashed into a large tree at the bottom of the embankment.MORE NEWS: Battle In Citrus Heights Over Nuisance Neighbor; Alleged Drug Activity Returns After Police Raid
Duval was killed in the crash, officers say. Carlisle, who was arrested at the scene, was flown to Renown Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.