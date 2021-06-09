STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are trying to find the rightful owner or family of a stash of World War II-era photos and letters discovered in Stockton this week.
Stockton police say, on Tuesday, officers found more than 150 photographs and letters.
The find included several love letters, the subject of many being a woman by the name of Mary Ellen Driscoll.
Officers say it appeared the woman also used the names of Williams, Metcalf, Bohannon, Henderson and Andrews.
Exactly where the photos and letters were discovered has not been disclosed, but police are now looking for the family of the woman. Photos of the woman who officers believe to be Mary have been posted to the police department's Facebook page.
Anyone who recognizes Mary or knows of any of her family members is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.