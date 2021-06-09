TRACY (CBS13) — One person has died after a street sweeper truck was struck by a train in Tracy on Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Linne Road between MacArthur Drive and Tracy Boulevard.
Officers say it appears a construction company was doing some work in the area when a sweeper truck that was sweeping along MacArthur got trapped when the arms of the train track crossing came down on both ends of the vehicle.
Officers say it appears a construction company was doing some work in the area when a sweeper truck that was sweeping along MacArthur got trapped when the arms of the train track crossing came down on both ends of the vehicle.

For some reason, the sweeper truck driver was not able to make it out of the vehicle in time and was struck by an Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) Train.
The sweeper truck driver was killed in the crash, CHP says. There were between 50-100 people on board the ACE Train, but officers say no injuries were reported.
Linne Road is closed due to the crash and the train is being held. CHP expects the train to be released by 10 a.m.
It's unclear which company the street sweeper worked for, but San Joaquin County Public Works officials say it was not one of their vehicles nor one of their employees.
Updates to follow.