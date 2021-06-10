COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Stockton early Thursday morning.

Stockton police say, a little after midnight, officers responded to the area of California and Flora streets to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who was shot; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating. No motive or suspect have been identified at this point in the investigation, police say.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.