By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing left a man dead in south Sacramento Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento police say, just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of 29th Street to investigate a reported stabbing at a home. At the scene, a man who had been stabbed at least once was found.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Officers detained and arrested the suspect at the scene. He has since been identified as 48-year-old John Devan.

Detectives say Devan and the victim knew each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is still unclear at this point in the investigation.

Devan has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.

The name of the victim has not been released at this point.