By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters who were battling a blaze at a Modesto duplex had to get out quickly before the roof collapsed in on them, authorities say.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon along the 700 block of Rachelle Drive.

Modesto Fire says their crews, along with units from Ceres and Stanislaus, responded to the scene and found a single-story duplex quickly being engulfed in flames.

Crews made their way inside and started an aggressive attack and primary search of the garage, bedrooms and common attic.

However, firefighters say the fire conditions changed rapidly when they were inside. The firefighters evacuated the building – just before the roof failed catastrophically.

The fire was eventually brought under control within 20 minutes

No injuries to either firefighters or any civilians were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.