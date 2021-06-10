WOODLAND (CBS13) — A car fire that damaged the solar panels of a Woodland housing complex was likely set intentionally, police say.
Woodland police say, just before 5 a.m. Thursday, officers and firefighters responded the Mercy Housing parking lot along N. Cottonwood Street for a reported vehicle fire.
Crews quickly put out the flames before it could spread to other vehicles, police say, but some solar panels were damaged in the fire. The extent of the damage was not detailed.
Further, investigators found that that fire looked to have been set intentionally. Officers quickly identified a suspect and managed to stop him as he was leaving the complex in another vehicle.
The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Woodland resident Daniel Jason Pedro, Sr.
Exactly what led up to Pedro starting the fire is unclear. He has been booked into Yolo County Jail on arson charges.