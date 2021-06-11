STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Stockton early Thursday morning, police said on Friday.
Lee Baldon, Jr., 33, and Stephen Johnson, 26, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the shooting of a 24-year-old man.
See both men's mugshots below.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was found shot shortly after midnight in the area of California and Flora streets.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.