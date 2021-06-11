SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another 15 Californians will be winning $50,000 on Friday if they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The prize is part of the state's "Vax For The Win" effort to try and get more people to get the vaccine.
Last week, 15 other people were picked to win $50,000 prizes.
People who win the money can choose to stay anonymous, but a winner named Tony was named in a video promoting the effort. He says he thought it was a joke at first.
Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆
More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥
$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥
More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥

$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥

Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021
“It’s been a rough year for me and everyone else. It’s nice to have this extra money coming in,” he said.
The state was unable to get a hold of two winners from last week, so a new winner here in Sacramento County and another in Monterey County will get the prize instead.
Come June 15, the day California is set to fully reopen its economy, the grand prize of the “Vax For The Win” effort will be announced. A total of 10 people who are fully vaccinated will get $1.5 million each.
Private companies are also stepping up their vaccine incentive programs.
Kaiser Permanente recently announced that anyone it vaccinates by July 9 will be entered in its ImmUNITY sweepstakes. Prizes include trips to theme parks and national parks, wellness retreats, healthy meal delivery, fitness equipment, and gym memberships.
Friday’s “Vax For The Win” drawing is set to start at 10:30 a.m.