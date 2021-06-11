PLEASANT VALLEY (CBS13) – New evidence in the 2019 killing of an El Dorado County woman has landed another arrest, authorities said on Friday.
Justin Kremer, 40, was booked into the county jail on a charge of being an accessory to the murder of Heather Gumina Waters, whose remains were found in September 2019 after she had been missing since July that year, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.
Kremer is the second person to be arrested during the investigation.
Anthony Gumina, Heather's husband, was arrested on September 6, 2019, and charged with murder, not long after his wife's remains were found. The criminal complaint filed after his arrest said Heather was killed by her husband because she "was a witness to a crime and was intentionally killed to prevent her from testifying in criminal proceedings."
The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about Kremer’s alleged involvement in the case.