MODESTO (CBS13) – An investigation into an alleged domestic dispute that turned physical has led to the arrest of a Modesto police officer, the department announced on Friday.
Officer Daniel Phillips, a 15-year-veteran of the Modesto Police Department, was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center early Friday morning for felony domestic violence.
According to Modesto police, the department received reports of the incident involving an off-duty officer at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the person who reported the incident told them the incident occurred several days prior and resulted in a visible injury to Phillip’s spouse.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded to handle the investigation.
Phillips was on paid administrative leave, which the department said is standard protocol during the investigation of serious offenses.
"The Modesto Police Department takes all domestic violence incidents seriously. This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and it will be fully investigated criminally and administratively," Interim Police Chief Brandon Gillespie said. "It's always difficult to be faced with an arrest of one of your own officers. It is the community's expectation, as well as mine, to hold the men and women of this department to the highest of standards."
Modesto police said once their investigation is complete, all reports and evidence will be sent to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office for review and disposition.