SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A woman has been arrested after an apparent domestic violence incident that left a man stabbed in the back, police say.
Suisun City police say, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 300 block of Lark Circle to investigate a report of a man bleeding.READ MORE: 2nd Round Of $50K Winners In California’s Vaccine Lottery To Be Chosen On Friday
At the scene, officers found that a man had been stabbed in the back.READ MORE: Biden Administration To Restore Nearly $1B For California's Troubled Bullet Train
Exactly what led up to the man being stabbed was not detailed, but police say they determined that some sort of domestic incident had occurred.
The man was taken to the hospital by medics. Officers detained and arrested the suspect, 26-year-old Diana Perez, without further incident.MORE NEWS: Homicide In Lake Tahoe Basin Leaves Sheriff’s Department Without Answers
Perez is now facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. She has been booked into Solano County Jail.