By CBS13 Staff
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Multiple people were injured after a truck crashed into a tree in West Sacramento on Friday night, police said.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Reuter Drive and Elkhorn Plaza.

Two people suffered significant injuries. Police said other minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.