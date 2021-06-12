ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two people were arrested after lasers were pointed at a California Highway Patrol airplane in Roseville, authorities said on Saturday.
According to the CHP, the incident happened Friday night. The aircraft was reportedly struck by a laser several times, and the CHP said there has been a significant number of laser strikes so far in 2021.
The flight officer spotted the individual who was pointing the laser and alerted the Roseville Police Department of their location. While Roseville police were responding, a second individual began pointing a laser at the aircraft, the CHP said.
Both suspects got in a car and left the scene before officers arrived. The CHP said Roseville police eventually located and stopped the vehicle and took both suspects into custody.
Their identities were not released.