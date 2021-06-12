COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMThe Issue Is: Politics in California
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two people were arrested after lasers were pointed at a California Highway Patrol airplane in Roseville, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the CHP, the incident happened Friday night. The aircraft was reportedly struck by a laser several times, and the CHP said there has been a significant number of laser strikes so far in 2021.

READ MORE: Sacramento Highway 99 Closure Now In Place: How To Get Around It

The flight officer spotted the individual who was pointing the laser and alerted the Roseville Police Department of their location. While Roseville police were responding, a second individual began pointing a laser at the aircraft, the CHP said.

READ MORE: Star Dog Handler From Acampo Hurt In Wreck En Route To Westminster Show

Both suspects got in a car and left the scene before officers arrived. The CHP said Roseville police eventually located and stopped the vehicle and took both suspects into custody.

MORE NEWS: Raging Waters Cal Expo Officially Reopens For 2021 Season

Their identities were not released.