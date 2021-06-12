PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – One man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen car north of Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
Jonathan Hughes, 37, of Lockeford in San Joaquin County, was spotted in the stolen car along North Foothills Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on June 5.
According to the sheriff's office, Hughes sped off from an attempted traffic stop and entered southbound Highway 65. Hughes allegedly reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour on the highway while using the shoulder to pass several cars.
Investigators said Hughes then drove into a field and onto Blue Oaks Boulevard near the Lonetree Boulevard intersection, where he veered into the opposite lane and crashed into another car, injuring the occupants. Moments later, Hughes also struck a planter box at a nearby shopping center before the car came to a stop.
Hughes attempted to run away but was apprehended by the chasing deputy. A search of Hughes and the stolen car uncovered a lock pick tool and a baton belonging to Hughes, the sheriff's office said.
Hughes was booked into the county jail where he faces charges of hit-and-run with injury, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a baton, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.