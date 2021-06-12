SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspect who led authorities on a chase down Watt Avenue was arrested after crashing while attempting to enter a highway, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.
The CHP said dispatchers were alerted Saturday to a fight in progress in the Sacramento area.READ MORE: Sacramento Highway 99 Closure Now In Place: How To Get Around It
A CHP aircraft was able to gain a visual of the altercation and alerted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office of the location. As law enforcement officials arrived, the suspect sped off from the scene.READ MORE: Traffic Troubles: Saturday Construction On Highway 99 Leads To Congested Side Streets
Video captured by the CHP aircraft shows the suspect speeding and weaving through Watt Avenue traffic before taking attempting to take a Highway on-ramp. While taking the entrance, the suspect veered off the roadway and the vehicle crashed and rolled over.MORE NEWS: Footwear Fundraiser: Stockton Teen's Desire For New Shoes Leads To Efforts To Help Others
The suspect only suffered what authorities described as minor injuries and was immediately taken into custody.