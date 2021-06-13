STOCKTON (CBS13) – A warehouse fire in Stockton shut down a portion of Airport Way on Sunday.
According to the Stockton Fire Department, the fire was initially reported at 4:33 p.m. as a trailer fire, but responding crews arrived to find it was a warehouse that was burning.
The building that caught fire was DR3 Mattress Recycling on the 4400 block of South Airport Way.
No injuries were reported, but as of 6:30 p.m., officials said Airport Way was still closed in the area.
The fire eventually was upgraded to a four-alarm blaze, which brought several resources to the scene to assist in the firefight. Firefighters have since gotten it under control.
The Stockton Fire Department said crews would remain on scene for an extended period of time to mop up any hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.